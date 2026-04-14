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Michael Kane's avatar
Michael Kane
3d

fantastic reporting as always Aimee!

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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
3d

The digitalization could backfire on them.

The raw data would show that a lot of the allopathic treatments given to people are actually harmful!

Who knows what will happen?

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