☞ We’ve arrived, everybody. The era of comprehensive mobile AI health management apps is here. I’m talking about smartphone apps that can pull in all of your medical records from every provider you’ve ever seen, data from wearables, and any other health secrets you’re inclined to whisper into its earbots, then tell you you’d better opt for the grain bowl and drop that donut stat.

We’ve been moving toward widespread use of this kind of personalized, comprehensive health management app for some time, but there have been significant barriers to the technology taking off.

First, our systems for sharing medical records are still under development, sometimes making it difficult for apps to reliably access them. Second, U.S. health information privacy protections are complicated. We have HIPAA rules for medical records, but those only apply to health care providers and clearinghouses, health plans, and their business associates. Consumer health data collected by apps, wearables, and companies is governed by a patchwork of state laws.

Those barriers have slowed the development and adoption of hybrid apps that aggregate medical records and consumer health data. Apps like Apple Health have had the technical capabilities required for a while, but only 7% of consumers were estimated to have used an app to combine medical records from multiple sources in 2024.

AI tools to analyze all the data and provide user-friendly advice instead of just a catalog of records have also only recently become ready for prime time.

Now, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) are embracing AI and vaulting over the barriers by pushing the health sector to adopt data-sharing standards, rolling out digital identity verification for Medicare recipients, and putting their own stamp of approval on apps that meet high privacy and security standards.

CMS HELD AN EVENT LAST WEEK TO LAUNCH THE “FIRST WAVE” OF ITS HEALTH DATA NETWORK ADVANCES AND CMS-APPROVED APPS, which you can find in the Medicare App Library. It includes both the kinds of hybrid, AI-driven apps I’ve been describing and some more narrowly focused tech.

Health and Human Services is obviously trying to use Medicare to lead the way to a “fully digital, patient-centered health system” for everyone. That seems like an effective strategy, since there are nearly 70 million Medicare recipients and they tend to go to the doctor a lot.

I’d say we’re at a tipping point.

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☞ Hey, remember those crazy people who thought the government was trying to inject us all with microchips during COVID? Well, the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (Arpa-H), has launched a new initiative called Delphi (yes, it’s named for the oracle), with the goal of developing wearable and ingestible BIOSENSORS THAT WILL “ENABLE CONTINUOUS, REAL-TIME MONITORING of deep biological signals for everyone.”

The agency is soliciting proposals for the development of “tiny, smart, next-generation ‘chiplets’ that optimize delivery of real-time insights of important internal signals like hormones, immune markers, and therapeutic drug levels,” and detect the “earliest signs of disease and remotely fine-tune treatments.”

You can read all the details on the Delphi website or watch this presentation on it:

☞ THE RELIGIOUS LIBERTY COMMISSION HELD A LENGTHY FINAL HEARING YESTERDAY. The Commission is scheduled to deliver its report on the state of religious freedom in the United States to President Trump this spring.

I’ve heard from numerous New Yorkers that they wrote to the Commission to tell their stories of religious discrimination under NYC’s workplace COVID-19 vaccine mandates, and one of them testified at a hearing in February. A mother and daughter pair also testified in March about religious discrimination under New York State’s childhood vaccine mandates.

Guiding the Impact, an organization that advocated for the Commission to hear testimony related to medical mandate religious exemptions, is leading a letter-writing campaign to urge the commissioners to include that issue in their report.

☞ Speaking of commissions, the New York State Civil Service Commission is meeting tomorrow, and REINSTATEMENT OF NYC WORKERS who were fired under the COVID-19 vaccine mandates is once again NOT ON THE AGENDA. The Commission must receive a rule change proposal from NYC and approve it for many of the reinstatements, which were promised by former mayor Eric Adams, to go forward.

Mayor Mamdani held an event celebrating his first 100 days in office last weekend, touting his efforts in support of workers, but the City workers seeking reinstatement were not on his list. It has been 86 days since he told me he would “follow up” on the issue. No word yet.

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📡 Bravest for Choice leader Matt Connor wrote about that organization’s efforts on behalf of O’Brian Pastrana and other FDNY firefighters who suffered adverse effects after taking a mandated COVID-19 vaccine. You can read his article on the Children’s Health Defense website and watch Pastrana speak at a March event in Albany on Cafecito Break’s Substack.

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