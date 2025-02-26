Since 2022, I’ve been talking with people whose lives were changed by New York’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates on the New York Mandate Podcast. But I’m not the only one having conversations about the New York mandates, so I’m creating this archive as a place where people can find more of these conversations.

I will be adding links to the archive gradually, and I hope you’ll help me build it. Please leave a link to any conversation about the mandates that you think I should include in the comments, or send it to NYMpodcast [at] protonmail.com.

Right now, I’m only including interviews and conversations about the New York mandates and not other issues related to COVID-19. Any format is fine—video, audio, or print. If you have links to conversations about COVID-19 vaccine mandates outside of New York, please go ahead and send those over too so that I can start an “Other States” section.

At the beginning of this archive, I’m also including a Media Sources list. These are podcasts, blogs, and other media created by people who were directly affected by the New York mandates or have covered the issue closely. I hope you’ll check them out and support them.

Media Sources

Teachers for Choice

Michael Kane, who lost his job as a teacher under the mandate, hosts a weekly show and publishes on this Substack for Teachers for Choice, the organization he founded with other New York educators to oppose medical mandates.

New York’s Finest: Retired & Unfiltered Podcast

Podcast hosted by John Macari, who took early retirement as an NYPD lieutenant rather than complying with the mandate. Macari and co-host Eric Dym talk about policing and NYC politics, as well as the mandate.

Jo Speaks Truth

YouTube channel hosted by Jo Speaks Truth (aka Jo Rose), who lost her job as an educator under the mandate and became one of the leaders of the protest movement that opposed COVID-19 lockdown and mandate policies in New York City.

The Social Populist

Garrett Ramirez, an educator who lost his job under the mandate, writes from a humanist left perspective on this Substack.

Diane Pagen

The website of Diane Pagen, a school social worker who lost her job under the mandate.

Modern Heretic

Blog written by Addison Reeves, who lost her job under the New York state agency mandate.

Advocatz

Website of advocate and commentator Betsy Combier.

Joshua Stylman

Joshua Stylman opposed New York City’s mandates as a business owner and resigned from the brewery he had founded as a result of the backlash to his public dissent. He publishes commentary on this Substack.

The State of the Arts and the Clifton Duncan Podcast

Actor and commentator Clifton Duncan writes and hosts a podcast on this Substack, covering the arts and entertainment, as well as performers who opposed the New York and industry mandates that affected his own career.

Teaching Liberty

YouTube channel hosted by Stephanie Edmonds, who lost her job as a teacher under the mandate.

Cafecito Break

NYC independent media commentary and reporting from the Perez Sisters, who have followed and supported the New York medical freedom movement.

Olivia Braccio

Photographer who has followed the New York anti-mandate movement and photographed many protests and events.

Souls of a Movement

Photographer who has covered various protest movements, including the New York anti-mandate movement.

Transcriber B

Transcriber B’s ongoing project produces transcriptions of videos of COVID dissidents speaking, including some who opposed mandates in New York. This Substack offers an extensive archive of the transcriptions.

Interviews and Conversations

This archive is a collection of interviews and conversations with people who were directly affected by the COVID-19 vaccine mandates imposed by New York City and New York State, beginning in 2021. They’re organized by date of publication.

August 2021

Host: Frieda Vizel

Description: “I have another conversation with Addison Reeves from Modern Heretic about the introduction of medical apartheid in NYC. We talk about how shocked we are by the city’s embrace of these measures, which disproportionately discriminate against minority communities.”

May 2022 - Present

You can find all of my conversations with people whose lives were changed by New York’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates here.

March 2023

Host: Clifton Duncan

Description: Duncan talks with Laura Osnes.

2023 - Present

Jo Speaks Truth’s Surviving NYC Pandemic 2020 series

Host: Jo Speaks Truth

Description: Jo, who lost her job as an educator under the mandate and became one of the leaders of the protest movement that opposed COVID-19 lockdown and mandate policies in New York City, talks with New Yorkers about their experiences in this ongoing series on YouTube.

Episode 1 Carla & Violette - Surviving NYC Pandemic 2020

Episode 2 Curtis Orwell - Surviving NYC Pandemic 2020

Episode 4 Fire Fighter Sophy Medina - Surviving NYC Pandemic 2020

Episode 6 Freedom Fighter Carmine - Surviving NYC Pandemic 2020

Episode 7 FDNY Paramedic Carin Rosado - Surviving NYC Pandemic 2020

Episode 8 Freedom Fighter Dana - Surviving NYC Pandemic 2020

Episode 9 Healthcare Worker Reina - Surviving NYC Pandemic 2020

Episode 10 Freedom Fighter Venezolano - Surviving NYC Pandemic 2020

Episode 11 Surviving NYC Pandemic 2020 - Molding Minds Academy Founder Arlene

June 2024

Hosts: John Macari and Eric Dym

Description: “On this episode of #TheFinestUnfiltered John & Eric sit down with 15 Year NYPD Detective Marlon Bethel who was terminated for refusing to comply with NYC's Vaccine Mandate.”

April 2025

Host: John Macari

Description: “On this episode of #TheFinestUnfiltered John sits down with NYC Council Candidate District 46 Athena Clarke. Athena was a NYC teacher who was terminated by NYC Mayor Eric Adams without due process for refusal to comply with NYC's vaccine mandate. Athena is now fighting back and looking to get elected to NYC Council.”