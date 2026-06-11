June 12 UPDATE: I’m pleased to report that in response to my inquiries, NYeC updated its website today with recent meeting agendas as well as minutes from 18 SHIN-NY committee meetings. They also added full 2026 committee member listings.

In the state of New York there is a health information exchange (HIE) that allows health care and social service providers to share patient medical records, with patient consent. It’s called the Statewide Health Information Network for New York, the SHIN-NY. The SHIN-NY also allows public health authorities to access information in medical records that has been approved for use in public health activities, without patient consent.

The nonprofit organization designated by the New York State Department of Health to oversee and manage the SHIN-NY is called the New York eHealth Collaborative (NYeC). It’s NYeC that is in charge of organizing and overseeing the committees that create policies for the SHIN-NY and select patient data to be used for public health activities. NYeC organizes committees, holds meetings, and drafts policies and documents; the state health department approves them.

This partnership between NYeC and the health department is called the Statewide Collaboration Process (SCP). The SCP is required by the regulations that govern the SHIN-NY.

That’s how the system that manages access to all of our most personal health records in the state of New York works, and as the SHIN-NY’s official State-Designated Entity (SDE), NYeC is required to keep the public in the loop—at least to a minimal extent. Here is what the standard operating procedure (SOP) rules that govern the Statewide Collaboration Process have to say about it:

Documentation Requirements NYeC, in coordination with each SCP committee, is responsible for the public disclosure of committee meeting agendas, meeting minutes, white papers, and recommendations.4 NYeC, in coordination with each SCP committee Chair, shall ensure these documentation and disclosure requirements are met in a timely fashion (i.e., as soon as practicable prior to or after each meeting). All documentation associated with SCP committee or entity work shall be made available on NYeC’s website (www.nyehealth.org). SHIN-NY standing and ad hoc work teams may, but are not required to, make their work products available on a case-by-case basis at the discretion of NYeC and the Department. In these cases, such documentation will be made available on NYeC’s website (www.nyehealth.org). 4 N.Y. Comp. Codes R. & Regs. Tit. 10 § 300.3 - Statewide collaboration process and SHIN-NY policy guidance

Now take a look at NYeC’s website as of today:

Screenshot of the NYeC website on June 11, 2026

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The last meeting minutes (called “Notes” on the website) published are from October 2025. The last agenda is from March 2026. The March agenda says that minutes from the February meeting were included in the meeting materials, so apparently the minutes exist but were simply never published. An April meeting is also noted on the March agenda, so it seems the committee has been meeting monthly as usual but not publishing its agendas and minutes.

The SHIN-NY Policy Committee has an obligation to meet “at least monthly or as circumstances dictate,” according to the SOP. Documents from past years show it typically meets 10 times a year, skipping December and January. It and other SHIN-NY committees have an obligation to publish minutes from their meetings in a “timely” manner.

Elsewhere on the same NYeC website page, the SHIN-NY Statewide Data Use Committee (SDUC) has published an agenda for a meeting today. No previous agendas or minutes are available. The Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) provides information about all of the policies it has approved but offers no meeting minutes or agendas. Those committees meet less frequently than the Policy Committee but still have requirements to publish agendas and minutes in their charters.

Policy Committee members are listed on the page—from 2025. Halfway through 2026, there is no public information about who is even on the main SHIN-NY committee:

Screenshot of the NYeC website on June 11, 2026

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If you think I’m being picky about bureaucrats being behind on their paperwork, consider that there are many important decisions being made right now about how all of our personal, HIPAA-protected health records can be shared, accessed by authorities, and used. In New York, the SHIN-NY committees run by NYeC are discussing those decisions and generating policy proposals for the health department to sign off on. The public should be kept up to date about them.

In fact, it’s my opinion that the requirements for transparency, which are not currently being met, are insufficient.

The New York State Department of Health committees, the New York City Board of Health, and other public health entities livestream their meetings and publish video archives of them. Journalists and the public can watch them to understand how decisions are being made about public health services, policies, and data use.

The SHIN-NY committees run by NYeC should be no different. They should also make their meetings publicly available through livestreams and video archives. Decisions about how New Yorkers’ personal health information is handled shouldn’t be made behind closed doors. We should be fully informed about how our information is accessed and used.

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I have sent questions about the lapse in public reporting on SHIN-NY committee meetings to both the New York State Department of Health and NYeC. NYeC has not responded, but I’m in touch with the health department and hope to have more information from them soon about why the lapse has happened and what will be done about it.

I’ll update this story when I hear from them.