"There Are Still City Workers Who Need Justice" Incumbent City Council Candidate Inna Vernikov Backs "Reinstate and Compensate" Movement at Republican Club

On May 22, 2025, supporters gathered in the Dyker Heights section of Brooklyn for the fourth meeting of the Donald J. Trump Kings County Republican Club.

Incumbent City Council candidate Inna Vernikov spoke at the event. She was introduced by Rachel Maniscalco.

Vernikov’s opponent Ari Kagan also spoke at the meeting and won the club’s endorsement:

You can watch the full meeting on X.com and find out about upcoming meetings on the club’s website.