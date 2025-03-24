"There's a Sickness Across All the New York City Agencies" City Council Candidate John Buthorn Talks Policing, Worker Reinstatement, Bureaucratic Overreach at Brooklyn Republican Club

Share this postFirsthand Media"There's a Sickness Across All the New York City Agencies" City Council Candidate John Buthorn Talks Policing, Worker Reinstatement, Bureaucratic Overreach at Brooklyn Republican ClubCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript1Share this postFirsthand Media"There's a Sickness Across All the New York City Agencies" City Council Candidate John Buthorn Talks Policing, Worker Reinstatement, Bureaucratic Overreach at Brooklyn Republican ClubCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore"There's a Sickness Across All the New York City Agencies" City Council Candidate John Buthorn Talks Policing, Worker Reinstatement, Bureaucratic Overreach at Brooklyn Republican ClubThe retired NYPD sergeant running in District 51 to replace outgoing Council Member Joe Borelli promised to push forward the resolution Borelli sponsored to reinstate workers fired under NYC mandates.AimeeMar 24, 20251Share this postFirsthand Media"There's a Sickness Across All the New York City Agencies" City Council Candidate John Buthorn Talks Policing, Worker Reinstatement, Bureaucratic Overreach at Brooklyn Republican ClubCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptOn March 20, 2025, supporters gathered in the Dyker Heights section of Brooklyn for the second meeting of the Donald J. Trump Kings County Republican Club.City Council candidate John Buthorn spoke at the event.ShareWatch the full meeting:SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postFirsthand Media"There's a Sickness Across All the New York City Agencies" City Council Candidate John Buthorn Talks Policing, Worker Reinstatement, Bureaucratic Overreach at Brooklyn Republican ClubCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreVideo ReportingLivestreams, interviews, and more video reporting from NYCforYourself.Livestreams, interviews, and more video reporting from NYCforYourself.SubscribeAuthorsAimeeRecent Posts"I Will Restore Law and Order": Brooklyn Borough President Candidate Janine Acquafredda Talks Safety, Small Business, Housing at Brooklyn…Mar 24 • Aimee"We Are Fighting for Our Freedom": City Council Candidate Athena Clarke Talks Reinstatement, Government Overreach at Brooklyn Republican…Mar 24 • Aimee"The Threat to Democracy Is One-Party Rule" City Council Candidate Richie Barsamian Advocates Republican Coalition Building, City Worker…Mar 24 • Aimee"The Leadership of the New Era Is Here" City Council Candidate Elijah Diaz Promises to Rally Young New Yorkers for Republican Resurgence at…Mar 24 • Aimee"Donald Trump Is the Republican Party" Mayoral Aspirant David Rem Advocates Staunch Republican Slate, Worker Reinstatement at Brooklyn…Mar 24 • Aimee"Government Officials Have Overreached Their Power" NYC Council Candidate Athena Clarke Talks Mandates, Reinstatement, New Republican ClubMar 10 • AimeeBrooklyn Republican Club Launches with MAHA, "Reinstate and Compensate" FocusFeb 28 • Aimee
