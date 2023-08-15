"This Is Still America": New Yorker Talks Vax Mandates, Migrants, Homeless, Veterans Issues in NYC

On August 14, 2023, at a hearing before New York Supreme Court Judge Ralph Porzio in the Richmond County Courthouse, petitioners' attorney Sujata Gibson presented oral arguments for class-action certification in DiCapua et al v. City of New York et al, a lawsuit brought by NYC Department of Education employees who were denied religious exemptions under the DOE's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Supporters rallied outside the courthouse and packed the courtroom and courthouse hallway during the hearing. Many of those attending were workers who were fired or otherwise adversely affected by mandates.

I spoke with this New Yorker who was not involved in the case but just happened to be in the area during the rally. He talked with me about his views on New York City's vaccine mandates, the recent influx of migrants, homeless New Yorkers, services for veterans, and other issues New Yorkers are facing.

