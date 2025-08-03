Firsthand Media

Trump, RFK Jr. and Dr. Oz Are Talking about Making Health Technology Great Again. The Devil Is in the Details.

On July 30, the White House made an announcement about a major step forward for the internet of health information. Watch it with me.
Aug 03, 2025
The Trump administration is accelerating construction of the internet of health information, a new data infrastructure that I’ve also been calling the health data leviathan. Trump, HHS Secretary RFK Jr., CMS Administrator Dr. Oz, and DOGE officials made an important announcement about their progress on July 30.

Watch it with me for my take on the system they’re putting in place, the civil liberties risks it presents, and an important point they got wrong in this public announcement.

Click through to YouTube to watch the original White House video without my comments.

