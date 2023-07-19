On July 18, 2023, petitioners in the DiCapua v NYC lawsuit rallied outside of the Richmond County Courthouse in Staten Island and prayed before entering the courthouse to attend a hearing in the case.

The lawsuit was brought by 16 current and former NYC Department of Education employees who were adversely affected by the DOE’s mandate when their requests for religious exemptions were denied, as well as the organization Teachers for Choice.

The case is a proposed class-action suit whose outcome could affect many more individuals if certified.