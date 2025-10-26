"We Need Somebody That Is for the People": Athena Clarke and Curtis Sliwa Supporters Talk Community Needs

On October 23, 2025, supporters gathered in the Dyker Heights section of Brooklyn for the ninth meeting of the Donald J. Trump Kings County Republican Club.

Mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa, labor leader Tramell Thompson, and 2026 libertarian candidate for governor Larry Sharpe spoke at the event. City Council candidate Athena Clarke was also in attendance.

Clarke campaign organizer Renee Mitchell and other supporters spoke with me about the election and what they’re hearing from community members.