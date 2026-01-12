In a press conference today, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said his administration will withdraw a proposal to change the City’s press credentialing rules that would have made many independent journalists ineligible to receive a New York City press card.

Firsthand Media broke the news about the rule amendment proposal in a January 7, article and was joined by independent media outlet @cafecitobreak in calling on the Mamdani administration to withdraw the proposal on X.com.

At today’s press conference in Brooklyn, a reporter asked Mayor Mamdani if he had an opinion on the rule change proposal. The mayor responded by announcing the withdrawal:

Mamdani: We will be withdrawing those proposed rules, and much of the reason for that is that we view a number of these proposals as being an attack on the press, and the free press, and there’s no need for us to be advancing that same vision. Reporter: What did you find problematic about them? Mamdani: When going through a number of the different specific proposals, we just see time and again that the intent is not to strengthen whether the public’s access of information or even the way in which we work with the press corps. It more felt as if it was an intent to tighten and restrict the press’s ability to engage with the Mayor’s Office, and that is not something that we want to be putting forward.

Newsday reporter Matthew Chayes and Chris Sommerfeldt from the New York Daily News first reported the mayor’s comments from the press conference on X.com today. You can watch the exchange in the press conference livestream, beginning at 10:00:

The proposed rule change was first published on December 24, 2025 under the outgoing Adams administration. In it, the New York City Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME), which issues NYC press credentials to journalists through the Press Credentials Office, proposed several measures that would have reduced press access for independent media and denied press credentials to journalists who are not paid and published by a “newsgathering organization” or members of “press association.”

At the Brooklyn press conference, Mamdani also announced the appointment of current Freelancers Union President Rafael Espinal as the new Commissioner of the New York City Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME).