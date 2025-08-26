Firsthand Media

"We're Going to Support Curtis Sliwa" Sammy Ravelo Talks Dominican-American Mayoral Vote, Upcoming Sliwa Endorsement

The Dominican American Republican Club founder and president explains why conservative-leaning Dominican-American New Yorkers are leaving the Democratic Party and planning to vote for Sliwa.
Aimee
Aug 26, 2025
Share

My Monday night plans to cover a Dominican American Republican Club’s event with NYC Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa changed when I heard it had been postponed.

Instead, the club’s founder and president, Sammy Ravelo, joined me to talk about why some Dominican-American New Yorkers are leaving their political home in the Democratic Party and planning to vote for Sliwa.

Share

Ravelo also revealed that the club will be officially endorsing Sliwa for mayor at a September 17 event.

You can follow the Dominican American Republican Club on X and Instagram.

