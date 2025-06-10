Firsthand Media

Michael Kane
5h

I submitted a public comment:

***

My name is Michael Kane, I am the founder of TEACHERS FOR CHOICE, a group of educators from New York who opposes all medical mandates to access society.

When it comes to health technology my primary concern is privacy rights for patients as well as parental rights. My requests are pretty straightforward

1. There should be absolutely no digital ID requirement for any human being to access healthcare in America, ever.

2. No one should be forced to provide any biometric data to access healthcare in America, ever.

3. Everyone should have "the right to be forgotten," meaning if AI or other technological tools are being used to gather data on a patient it should be up to the individual if that data is stored or deleted.

4. Under no circumstances should any wearable technology ever be mandated on any human for any healthcare purpose. Informed consent must always be the standard.

Thank you for your time and consideration.

Michael Kane

Founder, TEACHERS FOR CHOICE

TeachersforChoice.org

Rebal
4h

Nothing. I want nothing from it. Our lives worked so well b4 all this madness. The inter webbing of the world made a big mess of things

