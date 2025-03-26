Playback speed
A P4P HEDIS Measure of Prevention: Will MAHA Leaders Bring Transparency to Value-Based Health Care Payment?

Do doctors really get bonuses for vaccinations or other medical services? I take a look under the hood of the health care payment system that everyone from Kathy Hochul to RFK Jr. loves.
Mar 26, 2025
During Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Senate confirmation hearing, he mentioned the health care payment system that Medicaid, Medicare, and many private payers have been adopting in recent years:

“President Trump has given me the charge of improving quality of care and lowering the price of care for all Americans. There are many things that we can do. . . . The ultimate outcome, I think, is to increase transparency, to increase accountability, and to transition to a value-based system rather than a fee-based system.”

But value-based payment systems, which offer health care providers financial incentives to provide certain services to patients, are not transparent about which services are incentivized. When incentives for providing some services, such as vaccinations, have been brought to light, the public reaction has often been negative.

In this video, I take a look at how value-based payment incentives work and ask whether RFK Jr. and other leaders of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement will advocate for transparency from payers and providers about which health care services are being incentivized.

I also touch on the expansion of government public health bureaucracy that’s occurring as private organizations join health data networks that are connected to the government.

Sources:

Read the original article:

10 Civil Liberties Questions for MAHA Leaders

Aimee
·
November 12, 2024
10 Civil Liberties Questions for MAHA Leaders

The voters that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. brought with him when he joined forces with Donald Trump were a key factor in the President-elect’s success. Many of them are medical freedom advocates, civil liberties supporters, and critics of our current health systems.

Read full story

