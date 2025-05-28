"I Couldn't Believe What I Was Hearing." Attorney Austin Graff Talks About the Bombshell NYCDOE Deposition

Attorney Austin Graff talks with me about the bombshell testimony given by a DOE administrator in Masciarelli v. New York City Department of Education. It revealed the DOE had a blanket policy to deny all requests for religious accommodations under the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

He also gives an update on Miraglia et al. v. New York City Department of Education et al., a lawsuit with multiple plaintiffs that is now in appeals.

More on the deposition:

Read the full deposition:

Rodi Deposition 24.2MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

More on Miraglia v. NYCDOE: