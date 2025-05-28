Firsthand Media

Transcript

"I Couldn't Believe What I Was Hearing." Attorney Austin Graff Talks About the Bombshell NYCDOE Deposition

In a recent deposition, a New York City Department of Education administrator revealed the DOE had a policy to deny all religious accommodation requests under the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
Aimee
May 28, 2025
Transcript

Attorney Austin Graff talks with me about the bombshell testimony given by a DOE administrator in Masciarelli v. New York City Department of Education. It revealed the DOE had a blanket policy to deny all requests for religious accommodations under the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

He also gives an update on Miraglia et al. v. New York City Department of Education et al., a lawsuit with multiple plaintiffs that is now in appeals.

More on the deposition:

Bombshell Deposition: New York City Department of Education Administrator Says DOE Had Policy to Deny All Religious Accommodation Requests Under Vaccine Mandate

Aimee
·
May 27

In a March 25 deposition for a federal lawsuit, a New York City Department of Education administrator said the department implemented a blanket policy to deny all requests for religious accommodations when the COVID-19 vaccine mandate was imposed on DOE employees in the fall of 2021.

Read full story

Read the full deposition:

More on Miraglia v. NYCDOE:

Court Hears Oral Arguments in Miraglia et al. v. New York City Department of Education et al., Petitioners React

Aimee
·
July 20, 2024
Court Hears Oral Arguments in Miraglia et al. v. New York City Department of Education et al., Petitioners React

Attorneys made oral arguments at a lengthy July 18 hearing in Miraglia et al. v. New York City Department of Education et al. Attorney Austin Graff argued for the petitioners, 51 Department of Education employees who were adversely affected by the DOE’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, while five lawyers represented respondents in the case, the DOE, United Fed…

Read full story

