Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez voiced her opposition to switching NYC workers and retirees to Medicare Advantage at a May 26 town hall meeting for constituents in Corona, Queens.
Plus: Marianne Pizzitola, President of the NYC Organization of Public Service Retirees, was at the event and spoke with me about AOC's opposition to the City's plans to replace retirees' current health care coverage with Medicare Advantage.
AOC Slams Shift to Medicare Advantage at Town Hall + Interview with NYC Retiree Advocate Marianne Pizzitola
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez voiced her opposition to switching NYC workers and retirees to Medicare Advantage at a May 26 town hall meeting for constituents in Corona, Queens.
Plus: Marianne Pizzitola, President of the NYC Organization of Public Service Retirees, was at the event and spoke with me about AOC's opposition to the City's plans to replace retirees' current health care coverage with Medicare Advantage.