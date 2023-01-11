WATCH THE INTERVIEWBrian Brase, a trucker and organizer of the People's Convoy protest movement spearheaded by truckers during 2022, came to New York and spoke at a New York State capitol protest in January 2023. He sat down with me afterward to talk about the medical freedom movement and labor activism.
“If We Let Them Get Away with This, What’s Next?” A Convo with People's Convoy Leader Brian Brase
