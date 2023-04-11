Marianne Pizzitola and Michelle Robbins from the NYC Organization of Public Service Retirees talk about why New York City retirees are rallying and protesting against changes to their healthcare coverage, why active City workers should be involved, and what's happening next in their fight against the proposed changes. Streamed live on Apr 11, 2023.
INTERVIEW: Marianne Pizzitola and Michelle Robbins Talk About the Rally for Our Healthcare at City Hall
