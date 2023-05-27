On May 26, 2023, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez held a town hall meeting for constituents in Corona, Queens.
Constituents waiting to talk to AOC at the end of the event spoke with me about their concerns and what brought them out to the town hall.
Many of the constituents waiting in line did not end up being able to speak with their representative. Questions from constituents must be submitted in advance on paper at AOC’s town halls, and not all questions are selected to be heard during the Q&A period.
INTERVIEWS: Constituents Talk Immigration, Crime, Debt Ceiling at AOC Town Hall in Corona, Queens
