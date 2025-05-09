New York Mandate Podcast, Ep. 57: New York City Council Member Joann Ariola

“I did have a phone call with the mayor himself to discuss why the municipal workers, when we have such a shortage in staffing, why they haven’t been brought back, especially since the mandate has been lifted for such a long period of time. His response to me was, ‘I have a plan. I’m not ready to share that yet, but I do have a plan. I promise you.’” - Joann Ariola

In this episode of the New York Mandate podcast, I talk with New York City Council Member and Minority Leader Joann Ariola. Ariola represents the 32nd District in Queens and is a member of the Common Sense Caucus.

When New York City municipal workers who did not comply with the City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates were put on leave without pay, terminated, and pushed out of their jobs, Ariola became an advocate for them. She has advocated for their reinstatement at City Council hearings and other public events, and behind closed doors with City officials.

Ariola is one of the sponsors of City Council Resolution 5, which calls upon state legislators to pass a bill reinstating New York City workers who lost their jobs under the mandates, and she is the lead petitioner in a summary inquiry petition seeking a judicial inquiry into the City’s COVID restrictions.

She talked with me about some of the promising new developments in her efforts and what could come next.

This is the statement Ariola published on May 2 on X:

About the New York Mandate Podcast

The New York Mandate Podcast is an ongoing series of conversations exploring the costs and consequences of vaccine mandates in New York City. I talk with workers, students, and parents who have been directly affected by the mandates, as well as legal and policy experts.

In late 2021, the City introduced a series of requirements for workers to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. These requirements were put in place through executive orders issued by the administration of former mayor Bill de Blasio. They covered nearly all workers in New York City, in both the public and private sectors. They also barred unvaccinated adults, including parents, from schools.

Current mayor Eric Adams kept the mandates in place until November 1, 2022 for the private sector and February 10, 2023 for City workers, and has encouraged private employers to put their own vaccine requirements in place.

The views expressed in the New York Mandate podcast are the personal opinions of the people speaking, and are not intended to provide medical or legal advice.

