Protesters and critics challenged Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on immigration, the economy, and the war in Ukraine throughout a May 26 town hall in Corona, Queens. Some audience members booed the protesters and called for them to be thrown out.
Questions from constituents must be submitted in advance on paper at AOC’s town halls, and not all questions are selected to be heard.
Protesters, Supporters & Critical Constituents Clash Over Immigration, War, Economy at AOC Townhall in Queens
Protesters and critics challenged Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on immigration, the economy, and the war in Ukraine throughout a May 26 town hall in Corona, Queens. Some audience members booed the protesters and called for them to be thrown out.
Questions from constituents must be submitted in advance on paper at AOC’s town halls, and not all questions are selected to be heard.