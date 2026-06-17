Last week, I wrote about a lapse in public reporting by the Statewide Health Information Network for New York (SHIN-NY). That’s the state health information exchange (HIE) that allows health care and social service providers, as well as public health authorities, to share patient medical records. It’s managed by a nonprofit organization called the New York eHealth Collaborative.

Now I’m pleased to bring you a more positive update from NYeC, which is responsible for publishing the SHIN-NY’s committee meeting minutes and other information:

Not only has the SHIN-NY’s online information been brought up to date, with the addition of agendas and minutes from 20 meetings and current committee member listings, but NYeC will soon be launching a dedicated SHIN-NY website to improve public transparency.

Here’s what NYeC had to say:

Like many organizations, we experienced staffing transitions over the past six to nine months. During the same period of time we have been implementing regulatory changes and new strategic initiatives, while also developing a new website for the SHIN-NY to support much of this new work. Unfortunately, this resulted in an oversight related to website posting of materials. During that period, our priority has been updating our systems and processes to reflect those changes, and we are actively working to catch up on and share current updates from the Statewide Collaboration Process. We also look forward to the new website as a forum that makes additional information available and accessible to the public. As stewards of the statewide collaboration process for the SHIN-NY, we remain committed to public transparency.

I’m very glad to hear this, since as they noted, they’re “implementing regulatory changes and new strategic initiatives” that affect how New Yorkers’ most personal medical records are handled. It’s important for us all to be kept in the loop.

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NYeC is also soliciting public feedback on proposed updates to the rules that govern how health care organizations participate in the SHIN-NY. If you’d like to get your health data wonk on, you can sign up for a July 15 webinar on the updates. That will be followed by a 45-day public comment period.