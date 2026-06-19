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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
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"The short story is that the Archivist manages all federal records, and we need someone with the technical expertise to put our digital record management house in order."

Wait a second .... They need someone to tell them to do the procedure of archiving records?

I don't believe it. It's like saying the CEO of a company is the one that makes sure the things get made. Fairy tales.

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