Mamdani on Worker Reinstatements: "This Is Something That We'll Follow Up On."

Former New York City municipal workers who are seeking reinstatement after being fired under the City’s 2021 COVID-19 vaccine mandate have been left in the dark since outgoing NYC mayor Eric Adams offered them reinstatement just after losing the mayoral race to Mamdani.

Many who requested reinstatement by a December 5 deadline have reported on social media and elsewhere that they have received no response beyond an autoreply indicating their request was received, and a rule change required for some of the reinstatements has not been sent to the New York State Civil Service Commission for approval as expected.

At a press conference in the Bronx this afternoon, I asked Mayor Zohran Mamdani if his administration will move the reinstatement process forward, communicate with affected workers, and expedite sending the rule change to Albany for approval (video above).

Share

The mayor seemed unaware of the issue and responded simply, “I appreciate you flagging this issue. This is something that we’ll follow up on.”

Mamdani held the press conference at Jacobi Hospital in Morris Park to announce the reactivation of the Just Home supportive housing project for formerly incarcerated New Yorkers with serious medical conditions.

More about the reinstatement offer: