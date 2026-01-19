Firsthand Media

Mamdani on Worker Reinstatements: "This Is Something That We'll Follow Up On."

At a press conference in the Bronx today, NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani responded to a question on the delay in reinstating City workers fired under the 2021 COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
Aimee
Jan 19, 2026

Former New York City municipal workers who are seeking reinstatement after being fired under the City’s 2021 COVID-19 vaccine mandate have been left in the dark since outgoing NYC mayor Eric Adams offered them reinstatement just after losing the mayoral race to Mamdani.

Many who requested reinstatement by a December 5 deadline have reported on social media and elsewhere that they have received no response beyond an autoreply indicating their request was received, and a rule change required for some of the reinstatements has not been sent to the New York State Civil Service Commission for approval as expected.

At a press conference in the Bronx this afternoon, I asked Mayor Zohran Mamdani if his administration will move the reinstatement process forward, communicate with affected workers, and expedite sending the rule change to Albany for approval (video above).

The mayor seemed unaware of the issue and responded simply, “I appreciate you flagging this issue. This is something that we’ll follow up on.”

Mamdani held the press conference at Jacobi Hospital in Morris Park to announce the reactivation of the Just Home supportive housing project for formerly incarcerated New Yorkers with serious medical conditions.

More about the reinstatement offer:

"It Is Disgraceful": FDNY EMS Union Slams Delay in Worker Reinstatements

Aimee
·
Jan 12
"It Is Disgraceful": FDNY EMS Union Slams Delay in Worker Reinstatements

FDNY EMS Local 2507 President Oren Barzilay released a statement today on behalf of the union on the ongoing delay in reinstating City workers who were fired under the 2021 COVID-19 vaccine mandate:

Read full story

New York Worker Reinstatement Rule Change Not Scheduled for January Vote

Aimee
·
Jan 9
New York Worker Reinstatement Rule Change Not Scheduled for January Vote

After a rule change required for reinstating former competitive and labor class NYC public sector employees failed to be considered as expected at the December meeting of the New York State Civil Service Commission meeting, affected workers were left in the dark about how, when, or if the reinstatement process will go forward.

Read full story

Adams Offers Reinstatement for Fired City Workers, but Questions on Details Remain

Aimee
·
November 20, 2025
Adams Offers Reinstatement for Fired City Workers, but Questions on Details Remain

NOTE: I will be adding updates to this article as new information about the reinstatement offer becomes available.

Read full story

