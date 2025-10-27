Firsthand Media

"We Need Big Transformational Change": Mamdani "NYC Is Not for Sale" Rallygoers Talk About Issues Driving Vote

Mamdani supporters who attended the Forest Hills "NYC Is Not for Sale" rally talked with me afterward about the issues driving their vote.
Aimee
Oct 27, 2025

On October 26, 2025, New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani held an “NYC Is Not for Sale” get-out-the-vote rally at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens.

Fellow socialists including Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Bernie Sanders spoke at the event, along with New York Governor Kathy Hochul and others.

A few of the estimated 10,000 Mamdani supporters who attended the rally talked with me afterward about the issues driving their vote.

