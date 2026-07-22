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Transcriber B
1d

Thank you

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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
2d

Release the hounds....

Aka lawyers.

Frak any of this fascism.

It's happened before

https://www.unbekoming.com/p/what-is-the-prep-act/comment/299462073?utm_source=activity_item#comment-299707565

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