Firsthand Media

Firsthand Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Transcriber B's avatar
Transcriber B
2d

BRAVO

Reply
Share
Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
2d

For all these groups, it was easy for them to instantly go along with mandates.

But when it comes to reversing it, they drag their feet.

What does that tell us? The system is built for them, not us.

Same with the FDA and EPA that look away from gross actions.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Firsthand Media, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture