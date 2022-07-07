VIDEO: New York Mandate Podcast, Ep. 10: Sanitation Worker Curtis Cutler & Liz Cutler

“As Christians, we believe God owns our body, bought with a price. First Corinthians, chapter six tells us that this is a temple of the holy spirit. We believe that Christ shed his blood on that cross, and he bought us with the most valuable price there ever could be. And that was his blood, his life. . . . I'm not going to do anything to violate what's God's property. I'm to be a manager of what's God's. So my body is not my own. I've been bought with a price and I have to manage that very carefully.” - Curtis Cutler

April 2024 UPDATE: This is a video version of the previously published audio-only version of our conversation. The Cutlers are currently living in South Carolina and were featured in a recent New York Times article about conservatives moving to that state. Curtis Cutler is one of the petitioners-respondents in the Garvey v. NYC lawsuit, for which there were oral arguments in a New York State appellate court this month. Click here for more coverage of the pivotal Garvey case.

In this episode of the New York Mandate podcast, I talk with Curtis and Liz Cutler. Curtis started working for the New York City Department of Sanitation in 2015. The Cutlers are born-again Christians, and Curtis is a deacon at the Staten Island church he grew up in.

In spite of that, his application for a religious exemption to the New York City COVID-19 vaccine mandate for municipal workers was denied. Some other members of his church who worked with him at DSNY had their applications approved. Curtis was put on leave without pay in January 2022 and terminated in February. He is currently a plaintiff in a lawsuit against the city.

The Cutlers had purchased their home in Staten Island in January 2021 after years of saving to buy a house. They renovated the home over the next year, with Curtis doing much of the work himself. When he was terminated from DSNY, the Cutlers reached the conclusion that they could no longer afford the home. They are in the process of selling it and moving to South Carolina with their daughter. Their son will remain in New York with family to finish high school.

The Cutlers talked with me about their religious perspective on the vaccine as Christians, the strong opposition Curtis saw to the mandate among DSNY workers, and the role of religious freedom in U.S. history.

We also talked about how New York City’s remote schooling during the pandemic affected their two children, what happened when their son was hospitalized just as the city terminated their medical insurance, and how living in the city has changed for conservative people of faith over the years.



The Cutlers shared some before-and-after photos of the home they renovated in Staten Island. Before photos are on the left; after on the right:

Photos courtesy of the Cutler family.

