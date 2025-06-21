The polls are open in NYC through June 22 for early voting and on Primary Election Day, June 24, in the ranked choice Democratic primary and a small number of Republican primary races. Polls open in October for early voting in the general election.

Here you'll find reporting on candidates, interviews, voter guides, and more, with a special focus on candidates’ positions on New York's COVID-19 vaccine mandates and reinstating workers who lost their jobs under them.

Share

Democratic Party Primary

Early voting is open through June 22; Primary Election Day is June 24. Only registered Democrats are eligible to vote in the ranked choice Democratic Party primary.

Mayoral candidates:

The two Democratic front runners in the mayoral race, Andrew Cuomo and Zohran Mamdani, have both taken positions in favor of the COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Cuomo, whose base is moderate Democrats, hasn’t commented on reinstatement, but the socialist candidate Mamdani explicitly rejected reinstating workers who lost their jobs under the mandates.

Brad Lander, who is currently polling in third place, has not commented on reinstatement, but in July 2021 he wrote an editorial calling for mandatory COVID-19 vaccination. There is no reason to think he has revised his position on the issue.

Paperboy Prince is the only mayoral candidate on the Democratic primary ballot who has voiced support for reinstating and compensating workers who lost their jobs under the mandates. According to Michael Kane of Teachers for Choice, Prince explicitly took that position in comments sent via X. However, Paperboy Prince is polling at under 1% and is not considered a viable candidate.

Here’s an in-depth article on Cuomo’s history with COVID-19 vaccine mandates:

In April, Zohran Mamdani responded to questions about his position on reinstating fired workers on New York's Finest: Retired & Unfiltered podcast (@ 50:34):

Progressive and socialist voters form Mamdani’s base. At the recent “No Kings” protest against the Trump administration, activists called for voters to rank him first on the ballot and not to rank Cuomo. Video:

Comptroller candidates:

Mark Levine

Justin Brannan

Ismael Malave-Perez

Kevin Parker

The candidates for comptroller have not commented on mandates or the “reinstate and compensate” movement recently. However, Mark Levine was an early supporter of the COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Public advocate candidates:

Jumaane Williams

Jenifer Rajkumar

Martin Dolan

The candidates for public advocate have not commented on mandates or the “reinstate and compensate” movement recently. However, Jumaane Williams was a strong supporter of the COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

The organization Teachers for Choice declined to endorse any candidate running in the Democratic primary for mayor, but has endorsed City Council and judicial candidates and published this voter guide:

Republican Party Primary

Early voting is open through June 22; Primary Election Day is June 24. Only registered Republicans are eligible to vote in the Republican Party primary.

There is no Republican mayoral primary, and there are just a few other primary races this month between Republican candidates:

New York City Council District 48 candidates:

Inna Vernikov

Ari Kagan

The incumbent and City Council Minority Whip, Inna Vernikov, has consistently opposed the mandates and supported reinstatement for City workers. However, her challenger Ari Kagan also says he was opposed to the mandates and supports reinstatement.

Vernikov has been endorsed by Teachers for Choice, as well as Donald Trump Jr., but in an interesting twist, Kagan received the endorsement of the Donald J. Trump Kings County Republican Club at a May 22 meeting where both Vernikov and Kagan spoke. You can watch both of them speaking at the meeting here:

New York City Council District 47 candidates::

George Sarantopoulos

Richie Barsamian

Richie Barsamian has been endorsed by Teachers for Choice and has spoken in support of reinstating and compensating workers who lost their jobs under the mandates at every meeting of the Donald J. Trump Kings County Republican Club. Watch:

George Sarantopoulos also supports “reinstate and compensate,” including this item in his platform:

Medical Freedom and Fairness

Rehire and compensate workers fired over vaccine mandates. No one should be forced to choose between a job and a personal medical decision.

New York City Council District 51 candidates::

John K. Buthorn

Frank Morano

Griffin T. Fossella

John Buthorn is another candidate who has spoken at the Donald J. Trump Kings County Republican Club, backing the “reinstate and compensate” movement:

Buthorn’s platform includes this item:

Support to push through City Council Resolution 5 to "reinstate and compensate" terminated City workers from the COVID vaccine mandate.

Frank Morano also supports the “reinstate and compensate” measure in his platform:

Medical freedom.

Ensure workers fired for making a personal health choice are hired back with back pay. Make sure no one is required to get a vaccine as a condition of employment or going into a restaurant.

Comptroller candidates:

There are also two Republican candidates facing off for City Comptroller. While neither has commented on reinstatement recently, both have opposed the mandates, and Maio has a particularly strong record on the issue:

Danniel Maio: Ran as a Medical Freedom Party candidate for City Council in 2023 and has hosted and supported numerous candidates and speakers opposed to the mandates as president of the Central Queens Republican Club.

Peter Kefalas: One of the founders of QNS Voice, Kefalas has spoken critically of the mandates, notably in his interview with attorney James Mermigis.