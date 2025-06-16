New York City "No Kings" Open Mic Protest Rally - Manhattan

On June 14, 2025, demonstrators marched down Fifth Avenue in Manhattan to protest the Trump administration and its immigration policies, taking part in a national day of protest. After the march, some of the demonstrators gathered in Worth Square and then Madison Square Park for a rally with an open mic.
The “No Kings” protest day was planned by a coalition of prominent organizations opposed to the Trump presidency to take place on the same day as the U.S. Army 250th Anniversary Parade, which was also President Trump’s 79th birthday.
