New York City "No Kings" Protest March - Manhattan

On June 14, 2025, demonstrators marched down Fifth Avenue in Manhattan to protest the Trump administration and its immigration policies, taking part in a national day of protest.

The event was planned by a coalition of prominent organizations opposed to the Trump presidency to take place on the same day as the U.S. Army 250th Anniversary Parade, which was also President Trump’s 79th birthday. Some Democratic Party politicians participated in the protest (for example New York Senator Chuck Schumer and NYC City Council Member Alexa Avilés, shown in this video footage).