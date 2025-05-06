Firsthand Media

Candidates, Bravest for Choice Leader Call for New York City Worker Reinstatement and Talk Community Issues at Brooklyn Republican Club Meeting

Watch the 3rd meeting of the DJT Republican Club, with candidates Athena Clarke, Richie Barsamian, Janine Acquafredda, Elijah Diaz, Luis Quero, and Gonzalo Duran, and Bravest for Choice's Matt Connor.
Aimee
May 06, 2025
Transcript

On April 24, 2025, supporters gathered in the Dyker Heights section of Brooklyn for the third meeting of the Donald J. Trump Kings County Republican Club.

Founder Jimmy Wagner hosted the meeting, with speakers including Brooklyn Borough President candidate Janine Acquafredda, Bronx County Conservative Party Vice Chairman and Public Advocate candidate Gonzalo Duran, and City Council candidates Athena Clarke, Elijah Diaz, Luis Quero, and Richard Barsamian. Barsamian is also the Brooklyn Republican Party chairman.

Peter DiMiceli from Protect our Children and a representative from New Yorkers First spoke about community issues including children’s safety, lithium ion battery energy storage systems, and homeless shelters.

Matt Connor from Bravest for Choice spoke about current efforts to get workers who lost their jobs under New York’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates reinstated and compensated for financial losses. The “reinstate and compensate” movement is a focus of the DJT Republican Club.

