"Of Course I'm Against Mandates" City Council Candidate Ari Kagan Gains Endorsement of Republican Club That Advocates to "Reinstate and Compensate" Workers

On May 22, 2025, supporters gathered in the Dyker Heights section of Brooklyn for the fourth meeting of the Donald J. Trump Kings County Republican Club.

City Council candidate Ari Kagan spoke at the event. He gained the endorsement of the club in a vote later during the meeting.

Kagan is running against incumbent Inna Vernikov, who also spoke at the meeting:

You can watch the full meeting on X.com and find out about upcoming meetings on the club’s website.