

"Of Course I'm Against Mandates" City Council Candidate Ari Kagan Gains Endorsement of Republican Club That Advocates to "Reinstate and Compensate" Workers

Kagan is taking on incumbent and NYC Council minority whip Inna Vernikov in District 48. He spoke at the May Donald J. Trump Kings County Republican Club meeting and won the club's endorsement.
Aimee
May 29, 2025
Transcript

On May 22, 2025, supporters gathered in the Dyker Heights section of Brooklyn for the fourth meeting of the Donald J. Trump Kings County Republican Club.

City Council candidate Ari Kagan spoke at the event. He gained the endorsement of the club in a vote later during the meeting.

Kagan is running against incumbent Inna Vernikov, who also spoke at the meeting:

You can watch the full meeting on X.com and find out about upcoming meetings on the club’s website.

