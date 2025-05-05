"We Need a Reckoning on COVID in New York City" Bravest for Choice Leader Matt Connor Speaks on Worker Reinstatement Efforts at Brooklyn Republican Club

On April 24, 2025, supporters gathered in the Dyker Heights section of Brooklyn for the third meeting of the Donald J. Trump Kings County Republican Club.
FDNY Lieutenant and Bravest for Choice leader Matt Connor spoke at the event about ongoing legal, legislative, and political efforts to get workers who lost their jobs under New York’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates reinstated.
Watch the full meeting:
