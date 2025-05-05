Firsthand Media

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

"We Need a Reckoning on COVID in New York City" Bravest for Choice Leader Matt Connor Speaks on Worker Reinstatement Efforts at Brooklyn Republican Club

The FDNY firefighter and "Reinstate and Compensate" advocate talked about current litigation, legislation, and other efforts to bring back workers who lost their jobs under vaccine mandates.
Aimee
May 05, 2025
Share
Transcript

On April 24, 2025, supporters gathered in the Dyker Heights section of Brooklyn for the third meeting of the Donald J. Trump Kings County Republican Club.

FDNY Lieutenant and Bravest for Choice leader Matt Connor spoke at the event about ongoing legal, legislative, and political efforts to get workers who lost their jobs under New York’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates reinstated.

Share

Watch the full meeting:

More on the lawsuits and legislative efforts mentioned:

"The Workers of This City Deserve Answers" Queens Court Hears Arguments for Inquiry into New York's COVID Restrictions by City Council Members

"The Workers of This City Deserve Answers" Queens Court Hears Arguments for Inquiry into New York's COVID Restrictions by City Council Members

Aimee
·
May 1
Read full story
Federal Court Rules Against New York Firefighters and EMS Workers in Garland v. FDNY Appeal

Federal Court Rules Against New York Firefighters and EMS Workers in Garland v. FDNY Appeal

February 7, 2024
Read full story
New York Mandate Podcast, Ep. 54: Attorney Scott Lloyd on the Garland v. FDNY SCOTUS Petition

New York Mandate Podcast, Ep. 54: Attorney Scott Lloyd on the Garland v. FDNY SCOTUS Petition

Aimee
·
September 6, 2024
Read full story
New York Mandate Podcast, Ep. 51: Post-Hearing Conversation on City Council Reinstatement Resolution 5 with Matt, Diane, Tim, and Jack

New York Mandate Podcast, Ep. 51: Post-Hearing Conversation on City Council Reinstatement Resolution 5 with Matt, Diane, Tim, and Jack

Aimee
·
June 26, 2024
Read full story
New York Mandate Podcast, Ep. 49: FDNY Lieutenant Matt Connor

New York Mandate Podcast, Ep. 49: FDNY Lieutenant Matt Connor

Aimee
·
March 8, 2024
Read full story
UPDATED: Federal Appeals Court Rejects Most Workers' Claims in New Yorkers for Religious Liberty v. NYC

UPDATED: Federal Appeals Court Rejects Most Workers' Claims in New Yorkers for Religious Liberty v. NYC

Aimee
·
November 25, 2024
Read full story
© 2025 Firsthand Media, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture