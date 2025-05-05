Firsthand Media

"This Is an Urgent Time for Us": City Council Candidate Athena Clarke Speaks at Brooklyn Republican Club

The New York City Council candidate and former teacher, who lost her job under NYC's vaccine mandate, is running in Brooklyn's District 46
Aimee
May 05, 2025
Transcript

On April 24, 2025, supporters gathered in the Dyker Heights section of Brooklyn for the third meeting of the Donald J. Trump Kings County Republican Club.

City Council candidate Athena Clarke spoke at the event.

