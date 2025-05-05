Firsthand Media

"We Are Going to Bring Back the Republican Party" City Council Candidate Elijah Diaz Speaks at Brooklyn Republican Club

The 22-year-old candidate is running in District 45 with the slogan "leadership of the new era" and backing the "reinstate and compensate" movement to restore workers fired under vaccine mandates.
Aimee
May 05, 2025
On April 24, 2025, supporters gathered in the Dyker Heights section of Brooklyn for the third meeting of the Donald J. Trump Kings County Republican Club.

City Council candidate Elijah Diaz spoke at the event.

Watch the full meeting:

