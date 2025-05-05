"We Are Going to Bring Back the Republican Party" City Council Candidate Elijah Diaz Speaks at Brooklyn Republican Club

Share this postFirsthand Media"We Are Going to Bring Back the Republican Party" City Council Candidate Elijah Diaz Speaks at Brooklyn Republican ClubCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00TranscriptShare this postFirsthand Media"We Are Going to Bring Back the Republican Party" City Council Candidate Elijah Diaz Speaks at Brooklyn Republican ClubCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore"We Are Going to Bring Back the Republican Party" City Council Candidate Elijah Diaz Speaks at Brooklyn Republican ClubThe 22-year-old candidate is running in District 45 with the slogan "leadership of the new era" and backing the "reinstate and compensate" movement to restore workers fired under vaccine mandates.AimeeMay 05, 2025Share this postFirsthand Media"We Are Going to Bring Back the Republican Party" City Council Candidate Elijah Diaz Speaks at Brooklyn Republican ClubCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptOn April 24, 2025, supporters gathered in the Dyker Heights section of Brooklyn for the third meeting of the Donald J. Trump Kings County Republican Club.City Council candidate Elijah Diaz spoke at the event.ShareWatch the full meeting:SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postFirsthand Media"We Are Going to Bring Back the Republican Party" City Council Candidate Elijah Diaz Speaks at Brooklyn Republican ClubCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreVideo ReportingLivestreams, interviews, and more video reporting from NYCforYourself.Livestreams, interviews, and more video reporting from NYCforYourself.SubscribeAuthorsAimeeRecent PostsCandidates, Bravest for Choice Leader Call for New York City Worker Reinstatement and Talk Community Issues at Brooklyn Republican Club…11 hrs ago • Aimee"We Need a Reckoning on COVID in New York City" Bravest for Choice Leader Matt Connor Speaks on Worker Reinstatement Efforts at Brooklyn…11 hrs ago • Aimee"This Is an Urgent Time for Us": City Council Candidate Athena Clarke Speaks at Brooklyn Republican Club11 hrs ago • Aimee"Please Make Sure These Candidates Get Elected" Brooklyn Borough President Candidate Janine Acquafredda Speaks at Brooklyn Republican Club12 hrs ago • Aimee"I Believe We Have the Ability This Year to Make a Big Difference" Bronx County Conservative Party Vice Chairman and Public Advocate…12 hrs ago • Aimee"Please Help Me Bring Dignity Back to My Neighborhood" City Council Candidate Luis Quero Speaks at Brooklyn Republican Club12 hrs ago • Aimee"They Went from Heroes to Being Fired" Brooklyn GOP Chair and City Council Candidate Richie Barsamian Speaks for Worker Reinstatement at…12 hrs ago • Aimee
