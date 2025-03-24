Playback speed
Candidates Back "Reinstate and Compensate" Movement at Brooklyn Republican Club Meeting

Watch the second meeting of the DJT Republican Club, with speakers including 2025 candidates Richie Barsamian, Janine Acquafredda, David Rem, John Buthorn, Elijah Diaz, and Athena Clarke.
Aimee
Mar 24, 2025
3
Transcript

On March 20, 2025, supporters gathered in the Dyker Heights section of Brooklyn for the second meeting of the Donald J. Trump Kings County Republican Club.

Founder Jimmy Wagner hosted the meeting, with speakers including potential mayoral candidate David Rem, Brooklyn Borough President candidate Janine Acquafredda, and City Council candidates Athena Clarke, John Buthorn, Elijah Diaz, and Richard Barsamian. Barsamian is also the Brooklyn Republican Party chairman.

Club members and candidates talked about the 2025 campaign and building a coalition of voters across party lines. All of the candidates backed the “reinstate and compensate” movement that advocates reinstating workers who lost their jobs under New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates. “Reinstate and compensate” is a focus of the DJT Republican Club.

Watch the full meeting above or each of the candidates here:

"We Are Fighting for Our Freedom": City Council Candidate Athena Clarke Talks Reinstatement, Government Overreach at Brooklyn Republican Club

Aimee
·
Mar 24
"I Will Restore Law and Order": Brooklyn Borough President Candidate Janine Acquafredda Talks Safety, Small Business, Housing at Brooklyn Republican Club

Aimee
·
Mar 24
"The Threat to Democracy Is One-Party Rule" City Council Candidate Richie Barsamian Advocates Republican Coalition Building, City Worker Resinstatement at Brooklyn Republican Club

Aimee
·
Mar 24
"The Leadership of the New Era Is Here" City Council Candidate Elijah Diaz Promises to Rally Young New Yorkers for Republican Resurgence at Brooklyn Republican Club

Aimee
·
Mar 24
"There's a Sickness Across All the New York City Agencies" City Council Candidate John Buthorn Talks Policing, Worker Reinstatement, Bureaucratic Overreach at Brooklyn Republican Club

Aimee
·
Mar 24
"Donald Trump Is the Republican Party" Mayoral Aspirant David Rem Advocates Staunch Republican Slate, Worker Reinstatement at Brooklyn Republican Club

Aimee
·
Mar 24
