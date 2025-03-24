Candidates Back "Reinstate and Compensate" Movement at Brooklyn Republican Club Meeting

On March 20, 2025, supporters gathered in the Dyker Heights section of Brooklyn for the second meeting of the Donald J. Trump Kings County Republican Club.

Founder Jimmy Wagner hosted the meeting, with speakers including potential mayoral candidate David Rem, Brooklyn Borough President candidate Janine Acquafredda, and City Council candidates Athena Clarke, John Buthorn, Elijah Diaz, and Richard Barsamian. Barsamian is also the Brooklyn Republican Party chairman.

Club members and candidates talked about the 2025 campaign and building a coalition of voters across party lines. All of the candidates backed the “reinstate and compensate” movement that advocates reinstating workers who lost their jobs under New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates. “Reinstate and compensate” is a focus of the DJT Republican Club.

Watch the full meeting above or each of the candidates here: