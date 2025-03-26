Firsthand Media

Home
Notes
Chat
New York Mandate Podcast
Health Data Leviathan
Video Reporting
Signs of the Times
Archive
About
A P4P HEDIS Measure of Prevention: Will MAHA Leaders Bring Transparency to Value-Based Health Care Payment?
Do doctors really get bonuses for vaccinations or other medical services? I take a look under the hood of the health care payment system that everyone…
  
Aimee
1
48:15
Candidates Back "Reinstate and Compensate" Movement at Brooklyn Republican Club Meeting
Watch the second meeting of the DJT Republican Club, with speakers including 2025 candidates Richie Barsamian, Janine Acquafredda, David Rem, John…
  
Aimee
1:40:19
"I Will Restore Law and Order": Brooklyn Borough President Candidate Janine Acquafredda Talks Safety, Small Business, Housing at Brooklyn…
The businesswoman emphasized public safety, small business support, and housing affordability, and backed the "reinstate and compensate" movement to…
  
Aimee
9:36
"We Are Fighting for Our Freedom": City Council Candidate Athena Clarke Talks Reinstatement, Government Overreach at Brooklyn Republican…
The New York City Council candidate and former teacher is running in Brooklyn's District 46, focusing on the "reinstate and compensate" movement, bodily…
  
Aimee
6:07
"The Threat to Democracy Is One-Party Rule" City Council Candidate Richie Barsamian Advocates Republican Coalition Building, City Worker…
The Brooklyn GOP Chair running for City Council in District 47 hailed New Yorkers who worked through the COVID crisis but were fired under mandates…
  
Aimee
10:43
"The Leadership of the New Era Is Here" City Council Candidate Elijah Diaz Promises to Rally Young New Yorkers for Republican Resurgence at…
The 22-year-old candidate running in District 45 called for young New Yorkers to support Republicans and backed the "reinstate and compensate" movement…
  
Aimee
8:03
"There's a Sickness Across All the New York City Agencies" City Council Candidate John Buthorn Talks Policing, Worker Reinstatement…
The retired NYPD sergeant running in District 51 to replace outgoing Council Member Joe Borelli promised to push forward the resolution Borelli…
  
Aimee
4:08
"Donald Trump Is the Republican Party" Mayoral Aspirant David Rem Advocates Staunch Republican Slate, Worker Reinstatement at Brooklyn…
Rem is collecting signatures to get on the ballot as a pro-Trump alternative to the party-endorsed Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa. He pledged support…
  
Aimee
14:11
An Interview with Transcriber B (Part 1)
A Q&A session with the prolific Substacker who, since 2021, has diligently been transcribing Covid-related videos which might otherwise get deleted or…
Published on Wake The Folk Up  
Tracker: Open Letter Campaign Calls for Worker Reinstatement and Compensation
Workers who lost jobs under New York's C19 vaccine mandates are calling on officials to reinstate and compensate them, and demanding transparency…
  
Aimee
2
Signs of the Times - New York 2020
Photographs from New York City, 2020.
  
Aimee
"Government Officials Have Overreached Their Power" NYC Council Candidate Athena Clarke Talks Mandates, Reinstatement, New Republican Club
The former public school teacher kicked off her campaign to represent District 46 as a New York City Council member at the kick-off meeting of a new…
  
Aimee
8:31
© 2025 Firsthand Media, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture